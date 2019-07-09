'Govt trusts India Inc,' says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; applauds its role in country's growth

Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday applauded India Inc's role in the country's growth. Speaking at the India Today Budget Roundtable the Finance Minister showed enthusiasm towards suggestions from the Indian corporate sector.

Answering the questions of many eminent industrialists who were present in the audience at the Budget Roundtable, Sitharaman said that all the measures taken in the Union Budget 2019 were to ensure that India Inc trusts the government.

"It is because of you that India is the fastest growing economy today. The government is doing all that it can to ensure that India Inc trusts the government," the Finance Minister said while talking to Rahul Kanwal of India Today. "We recognise the role India Inc has to play in the growth of this country. And the government is clearly saying that we are with you," she added.

Talking about the Union Budget 2019 she presented on July 5, Sitharaman articulated that she had taken into consideration all the suggestions and inputs given by the industrialists.

The eminent personalities present at the roundtable were Uday Kotak, Managing Director Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist (India), Citibank, and economists Ajit Ranade and Ila Patnaik.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first Union Budget before the Parliament on Friday last week. Three days after delivering her first Budget speech, the Finance Minister met the representatives from the Indian corporate sector and economists for the Budget Roundtable.

During the Budget Roundtable, FM Sitharaman answered questions on the Union Budget 2019 and decoded the plans for Indian economy mentioned therein.