One year of lockdown live updates: Second wave grips India

Coronavirus lockdown one year: It was on March 23 last year that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown against COVID-19. A year on since the country went into a 'janata curfew' (people's curfew), it is facing a second wave of coronavirus. However, with vaccines available now, several experts are in favour of a mammoth scale-up in the government's immunisation drive to safeguard the vulnerable. Following a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Pune and other cities, the calls for widening the scope of the vaccination programme have only grown stronger and louder. Meanwhile, India recorded 46,951 new coronavirus cases and 212 fatalities on Monday, March 22, pushing the country's tally past 11.6 million (1.16 crore) and death toll to 1.59 lakh, according to health ministry data. This was the sharpest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since early November.

9.29 am: 4.72 cr coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Min

The total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India has surpassed 4.72 crore with 19,65,635 doses being given on March 22, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 4,72,07,134 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Monday, according to a provisional report.

9.19 am: COVID in UP

Uttar Pradesh has 3,036 active COVID-19 cases, 8,759 deaths, and 5,95,743 recoveries from the disease, as per the Union Health Ministry. UP witnessed a single-day spike of more than 500 coronavirus cases (542) on Monday, March 22, taking the state's tally to 608,076. One death in Kanpur pushed UP's death toll to 8,760.

9.11 am: Coronavirus in India: UP shuts schools up to class8 till March 31

The state has decided to shut schools up to class 8 tillMarch 31 after assessing the COVID situation. The schools are closed for Holileave and order is effective from March 24.

8.58 am: One year of COVID lockdown: Give things that have changed in the last one year

A year after the coronavirus lockdown was announced on March 23, the threat is far from over and many nations, comprising India, are experiencing another surge in the number of infections.

Here are five things that have changed in the last one year.

8.47 am: States with rising coronavirus cases

The Union Health Ministry said on March 21 that Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh constitute 83.14% of the new COVID-19 cases in the country. The ministry added that Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu are showed an upward trajectory in the daily new caseload.

8.38 am: One year of lockdown

India's coronavirus caseload tally had surpassed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

8.28 am: Coronavirus in Odisha

Odisha's tally of COVID-19 cases went up to 3,38,963 on Monday after 146 people, comprising 24 students of a leading management institute, tested coronavirus positive for the disease, an official told PTI. The state which registered daily new cases below 100 for the last 45 days till March 19, saw a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases and the trend is rising for the past four days, he added.

8.15 am: Global coronavirus deaths rise again after six weeks, says WHO

The global count of deaths from COVID-19 is rising again in a span of six weeks, said a top World Health Organization (WHO) expert on the coronavirus pandemic.