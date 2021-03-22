PAN-AADHAAR linking: March 31 last date to link; here's what you need to know

Your Permanent Account Number (PAN) card will turn redundant if you fail to link it with your AADHAAR card before April 1. March 31, 2021 is the last date to link your PAN card and AADHAAR card till further notice. All PAN cards that are not linked with AADHAAR even after the deadline ends will be declared "inoperative" or no longer in use.

You cannot file your ITR using your PAN card in case your PAN card is classified as "inoperative" as it means that the card has not been furnished as per law and a penalty worth Rs 10,000 will be levied on defaulter according to Section 272B of the Income Tax Act. You need to link your PAN and AADHAAR for opening a bank account, purchasing shares or mutual funds and carrying out transactions above Rs 50,000.

If you are applying for a new PAN card, you need to furnish your AADHAAR card compulsorily. In case of new PAN card applicants, interlinking is done automatically at the application stage. For existing PAN cardholders, however, interlinking is important by the said date.

Here's how to link PAN card with AADHAAR card online

Step 1: Visit the official Income Tax Department website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Link AADHAAR' option on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter details like PAN Card number, AADHAAR Card number, Name as mentioned on the AADHAAR card and the given captcha code

Step 5: After this, click on the 'Link AADHAAR' option and the linking process will be complete

Step 6: The linking will be done after the I-T department validates your name, date of birth and gender details against AADHAAR details

Here's how to link PAN card with AADHAAR card via SMS

Step 1: You need to type UIDPAN <12-digit AADHAAR> <10-digit PAN>

Step 2: Send this message on either 567678 or on 56161

If you don't know whether your PAN card is linked to AADHAAR, you can check the status of the same on the official IT Department website

Here's how you can check the PAN-AADHAAR linking status

Step 1: Visit the official Income Tax department website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Link AADHAAR status'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your AADHAAR card and PAN card number. The status will be displayed

In case you have a slow internet connection or want to check the status of interlinking via SMS, here's how to do it

Here's how you can check the PAN-AADHAAR linking status via SMS

Step 1: You need to type UIDPAN <12-digit AADHAAR> <10-digit PAN>

Step 2: You can send this message either on 56768 or on 56161

Also read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table development finance institution bill in Lok Sabha today

Also read: Rs 1 lakh stolen woman's purse in Noida's DLF Mall of India, probe underway