Rs 1 lakh stolen woman's purse in Noida's DLF Mall of India, probe underway

Around Rs 1 lakh was stolen from a purse hanging outside a trial room in a popular Noida shopping mall on Sunday, March 21. The incident reportedly took place at DLF Mall of India located in Noida's Sector 18.

As soon as the theft was reported, Noida police reached the spot to investigate the matter. Police officials have claimed that the complainant went out of the trial room to hang her purse and then started trying on clothes inside.

When she came out of the trial room, she found that around Rs 1 lakh was missing from her purse. Police have registered an FIR in the case at Noida's Sector 20 police station and an investigation is currently underway. Officials are questioning the mall staff and examining CCTV footage.

The incident came to light weeks after Noida police nabbed seven people, including a security guard of a factory on theft charges in Noida's Sector 63. Officials recovered 110 packets of branded clothes worth Rs 22 lakh from them. The guard used to allegedly leak information to 6 of his cohorts about factories in the vicinity after which the thefts were carried out, Noida police officials told Hindustan Times.

