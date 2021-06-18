Parliamentary panel to meet Twitter, IT Ministry officials today

A parliamentary panel will examine the issue of safeguarding the rights of Indian citizens and preventing misuse of online news platforms today. The Standing Committee on Information Technology led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called Twitter India representatives and officials of the IT ministry.

The panel will take into account their views on the subject. There will be special emphasis on the security of women in the digital space, stated a report in NDTV.

The Twitter officials have been summoned at a time when the microblogging site has clashed with the government over the new IT rules. The site has also been charged by the UP Police with inciting communal hate over posts on an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad.

Along with Twitter several journalists and Congress leaders have been named in the FIR that alleges that they provoked 'communal sentiments' by sharing the elderly man's allegations.

UP Police sent legal notices to Twitter India's head Manish Maheshwari, who has been summoned to the Loni Border Police Station. He has also been asked to record his statement within seven days.

Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi said the platform was given multiple opportunities to comply with the rules. He said that the microblogging site "has deliberately chosen the path of non-compliance".

"The culture of India varies like its large geography. In certain scenarios, with the amplification of social media, even a small spark can cause a fire, especially with the menace of fake news. This was one of the objectives of bringing the Intermediary Guidelines. It is astounding that Twitter which portrays itself as the flag bearer of free speech, chooses the path of deliberate defiance when it comes to the Intermediary Guidelines," the minister had said in a series of tweets.

