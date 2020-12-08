PM Modi calls for better handling of electronic waste, creation of circular economy

Addressing the virtual India Mobile Congress 2020, PM Narendra Modi called for the need to work together to make India a global hub for telecom equipment, design, development and manufacturing. He also cautioned that as due to technological upgradation, we have a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently, there is a need of better way of handling the electronic waste and create a circular economy. For the same, PM Modi asked the delegates to ponder whether the industry can form a task force.

Lauding the delegates from the telecom sector for the work done during the pandemic, he stressed that it is important to think and plan how to improve lives with the upcoming technology revolution. "Better healthcare, better education, better information and opportunities for our farmers, better market access for small businesses are some of the goals that can be worked on," said PM Modi.

The Government also aims to bring high speed fibre-optic connectivity in every village over the next three years. "Towards this end, the focus is made exclusively on places which can make the best out of such connectivity - Aspirational Districts, Left wing extremism affected districts, North Eastern states, Lakshadweep Islands etc. Greater spread of fixed line broadband connectivity and public Wi-Fi hotspots will be ensured," added PM Modi. He also urged to work together to ensure a timely rollout of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians.

PM Modi also expressed satisfaction on achieving success in mobile manufacturing in India. "India is emerging as one of the most preferred destinations for mobile manufacturing. The Production Linked Incentive scheme was introduced to promote telecom equipment manufacturing in India."

The theme for this year's IMC 2020 is "Inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure, Sustainable". The aim is to align with the Prime Minister's vision to promote 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', 'Digital Inclusivity', and 'Sustainable development, entrepreneurship & innovation'. It also aims to drive foreign and local investments, encourage R&D in the telecom and emerging technology sectors.

