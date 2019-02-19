PM Modi flags off first diesel to electric converted locomotive in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off an electric locomotive converted from a diesel engine at the Diesel Locomotives Works (DLW) in his constituency on Tuesday. In a first, the Indian Railways has converted a diesel locomotive into an electric one, as part of efforts to completely electrify the broad gauge network. Immediately after landing here, the prime minister reached DLW and flagged off the electric locomotive. He also inspected the engine from inside.

The work on the project began on December 22, 2017 and from concept to execution of the conversion of the diesel locomotive to electric was carried out in just 69 days, railway officials said.

In keeping with the Indian Railways' Mission 100 per cent electrification and de-carbonization agenda, DLW has developed a new prototype electric locomotive converted from diesel locomotive.

PM @narendramodi inspecting and flagging off world's first Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive at Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi pic.twitter.com/aySp9tWjB1 - PIB India (@PIB_India) February 19, 2019

The prime minister will also visit the Sant Ravidas Temple to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of the mystic poet of the Bhakti Movement and attend several other programmes besides laying the foundation stone of projects worth several hundred crores.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting later in the day.

On February 15, the prime minister flagged off the much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express, formerly known as Train 18. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and members of the Railway Board were present on the occasion. "I am grateful to designers and engineers behind Vande Bharat Express which will take its first trip from Delhi to Varanasi today. With our sincerity and hardwork in the last 4.5 years we have tried to improve railways," the PM said.

The Vande Bharat Express began its first commercial run on Sunday. "Vande Bharat Express left Delhi for Varanasi today morning on its first commercial run. Tickets sold out for the next two weeks already. Get yours today!" tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

