PM Modi inaugurates 3 projects in Gujarat; Kisan Suryodaya Yojana launched for farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three projects in Gujarat including 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' on Saturday. The PM also inaugurated Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a mobile application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad via video-conferencing. He also inaugurated the Girnar ropeway. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani attended the event along with other state ministers.

The Kisan Suryodaya Yojana was recently announced by the Gujarat government under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. It is aimed to provide day-time power supply for irrigation to farmers. Farmers would be able to avail power supply from 5 am to 9 pm. A budget of Rs 3,500 crore has been allocated by the state government for the installation of transmission infrastructure by 2023.

As for the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology, the institute is undergoing expansion worth Rs 470 crore. Once the expansion is completed, the number of beds would be increased from 450 to 1,251. The institute would also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country. It will also be one of the biggest in the world.

PM Modi also launched the Girnar ropeway. The ropeway will initially have 25-30 cabins and each cabin would have the capacity of 8 people. It would cover a distance of 2.3 km in just 7.5 minutes. Utility aside, the Girnar ropeway will also offer a scenic view of the lusciously green Girnar mountain.

