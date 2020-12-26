PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme in J&K; 229 govt, 35 private hospitals to offer services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the launch of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said the J&K people have voted for strengthening democracy in J&K.

He congratulated the J&K people for participating in the DDC elections and voting for the UT's development. "There was a time, we were a part of the Jammu and Kashmir government but we broke the alliance. Our issue was that panchayat elections should be held and people be given their due rights to choose their representatives," he said during a video-conferencing.

The PM said even after the Supreme Court directed that Panchayati and municipal elections should be conducted in Puducherry, the elections are not being conducted there. "Those who keep on teaching me lessons on democracy are the ones who are running their govt there," he said.

He also spoke with a beneficiary of Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Ramesh Lal, a cancer patient from Jammu, who benefitted from the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, said he helped him meet the medical cost. "Ayushman Bharat has made your life 'ayushman'. I urge you to tell everyone you meet about this scheme and its benefits," the PM said.

Speaking at the scheme launch event, Home Minister Amit Shah said nearly 229 government hospitals and 35 private hospitals have been listed under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. "Under this scheme, people of J&K will be able to avail free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh, said Shah.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu told the PM that over 10 lakh J&K farmers have received financial help under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. "We are ready for COVID-19 vaccination. When a vaccine is available, we will be able to inoculate the identified persons," said Sinha. He also thanked the people of J&K for their participation in the DDC elections concluded recently. The elected DDC members will take oath on 28th December, he said.