Business Today

PM Modi meets members of JP Morgan International Council, shares India's vision to become $5 trillion economy

Welcoming the group to India, PM Modi discussed about India's efforts in health, education and becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: October 22, 2019  | 21:22 IST
PM Modi meets members of JP Morgan International Council, shares India's vision to become $5 trillion economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the JP Morgan International Council in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with the members of JP Morgan's International Council in New Delhi and discussed his vision for making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024. This was the first time that the International Council met in India since 2007.

The International Council comprises of global statesmen like former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Australian PM John Howard, former US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of Defence Robert Gates as well as leading figures from the world of business and finance like Jamie Dimon (JP Morgan Chase), Ratan Tata (Tata Group) and leading representatives from global companies like Nestle, Alibaba, Alfa, Iberdola, Kraft Heinz etc.

Welcoming the group to India, PM Modi discussed about India's efforts in health, education and becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office. He said that the development of world class physical infrastructure and improvements in affordable health-care and providing quality education were some other policy priorities for the government.

Modi said that people's participation remained a guiding tenet of policy making for the government. "On foreign policy front, India continued to work together with its strategic partners and close neighbours to build a fair and equitable multi-polar world order," he said.

PM Modi after the meeting took to Twitter and wrote about the interaction. "Very good interaction with the JP Morgan International Council, an illustrious gathering of top policy makers, thinkers, statesmen and stateswomen, captains of industry, innovators among others," he wrote.

Also Read: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon says Facebook's Libra currency 'will never happen'

Also Read: 'PM Modi joked about media trying to trap me into saying anti-Modi things,' says Abhijit Banerjee

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: PM modi | British Prime Minister Tony Blair | JP Morgan Chase | Ratan Tata
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close