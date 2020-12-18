PM Modi to address MP farmers on 'beneficial provisions' of farm bills today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to farmers of Madhya Pradesh via a virtual address on "beneficial provisions" of the farm bills today. The event is being held as part of a state-level programme and the government's larger effort to engage with farmers across the country amid the growing protests over the controversial farm bills.

Notably, there are about 50,000 farmers camping at Delhi borders to protest farm bills and want the Centre to repeal the laws. The PM's address would begin at 2 pm, the Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department confirmed.

Around 20,000 farmers are expected to take part in the event at Raisen district where Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan will transfer Rs 1,600 crore into the bank accounts of 35.5 lakh farmers of the state. The money will be credited as part of the government's Kharif crop damage programme.

The Prime Minister will explain in detail about the beneficial provisions of the new agricultural laws.

MP is organising a four-day Kisan Kalyan programme to reach out to farmers over the benefits of farm bills and other benefits being provided by the state government.

All district collectors have been asked to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place to allow smooth functioning of the four-tier event. The events will be held at district, block and panchayat levels. Officials will also ensure all mandatory Covid-19 protocols are followed during these events.

Amid growing protests over farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written a letter to farmers in an effort to engage in a humble dialogue. He appealed to the 'annadaatas' to read it.

Tomar, in an eight-page open letter to farmers, said the Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and stressed that the new agri laws are aimed at benefiting small and marginal farmers.

"Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written a letter to farmer brothers and sisters and expressed his feelings, he has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue. I request all 'annadaatas' (farmers), do read it. I also request all the people of the country to ensure that this letter reaches more and more people," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehoods on the new farm laws, Tomar, in his letter, also appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these "white lies" and said the Centre is ready to address all their concerns.

Notably, at least five rounds of formal talks have been held between the three Union Ministers and 40 farmer unions to break the deadlock but to no avail. Last week, the Centre had sent a proposal to these unions, stating that it would give a written assurance that the minimum support price (MSP) system will remain and also redress their other key concerns.

With PTI inputs

