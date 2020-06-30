PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm: What to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today. This will be his sixth address to the nation since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown started. The announcement of his address came soon after the government ordered the guidelines for Unlock 2.0 and banned 59 Chinese apps over security concerns. The move to ban the Chinese apps came in the aftermath of the border tensions in Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

PM Modi's last address was on May 12 when he announced the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the economy. In his last Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi had spoken about the India-China clash in Ladakh and said that the jawans gave a befitting reply to those eyeing Indian territory. While it is unclear what he is going to talk about, the PM is likely to address both or either of the issues during his Tuesday address.

INDIA-CHINA CLASH

During his Sunday Mann ki Baat address, the Prime Minister said, "The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders and sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those eyeing our territories." He said that India knows the true value of friendship but also knows how to give a befitting reply if the situation demands. "India bows to our brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh. Their valour will always be remembered," he said.

Additionally, calls to boycott Chinese goods and products have continued in the wake of the clash. The government had earlier asked online platforms to show 'country of origin' to help customers discern between local and foreign-made products. The government has also ordered a 100 per cent examination of all consignments coming from China. Amid this, on Monday, the government ordered a ban on 59 Chinese apps over security concerns. The list includes names such as TikTok, Helo, CamScanner, Likee, UC Browser, Shein, WeChat and more.

UNLOCK 2.0

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs further announced some relaxations. The government has relaxed night curfew and will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am. Shops, depending upon their area, have been allowed to have more than five people but with adequate distancing. Training institutions of the central and state governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020. International air travel has been allowed in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.

However, metro services will remain shut. Schools, colleges, educational, institutions, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums will remain closed. All social, political, religious, cultural gatherings remain prohibited.

Even as relaxations are eased, the number of cases in the country continues to increase. India currently has 5,66,840 cases including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,821 discharges and 16,893 deaths.

