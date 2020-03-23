Coronavirus: PM Modi to discuss economic impact with industry bodies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with industry bodies to discuss the country's economic situation amid the coronavirus outbreak on Monday. The video conference will be held at 4 pm. India is taking measures to slowdown the spread of coronavirus as positive cases surge to 396.

On Sunday, India observed "Janata curfew", supporting PM Modi's order on social distancing to reduce the spread of the disease.

The government is ensuring India's preparedness, monitoring the situation and further enhancing testing facilities to chalk out mechanisms to fight COVID-19. The next 15 days are crucial in India's battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, the government decided to impose lockdown in 75 districts across India till March 31. Besides, the government also suspended railway services, interstate bus services till March 31. Moreover, several state governments also announced a lockdown.

Shops have been asked to shut, companies have shut their operations. Ban on public gathering, religious places, have also been imposed tentatively to contain coronavirus spread. With all these factors, the economy is bearing the brunt.

