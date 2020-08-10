PM Modi virtually launches submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Submarine OFC or Optical Fibre Cable between Chennai and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday via video conferencing.

PM Modi called this project an "early gift for the people of Andaman and Nicobar on Independence Day." During the launch event, PM said that the OFC will provide high-speed broadband connectivity and will act as a catalyst in boosting the local economy. He further said that the inauguration of the Submarine OFC will ensure fast and reliable mobile and telecom services, delivery of e-governance, telemedicine and tele-education.





Inauguration of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensures:



High-speed broadband connectivity.



Fast and reliable mobile and landline telecom services.



Big boost to the local economy.



Delivery of e-governance, telemedicine and tele-education. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2020

The Prime Minister also congratulated the officials connected with this project and said that laying a 2,300 km cable under the sea and that too, before schedule, while maintaining the quality is a commendable job.

This submarine OFC in Andaman and Nicobar will offer 2x200 Gigabytes per second (GBpS) between Chennai and Port Blair and 2x100 GBpS between Port Blair and other islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands chain such as Swaraj Deep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island and Rangat.

Ahead of the launch event, PM Modi said in a tweet, "Today, 10th August is a special day for my sisters and brothers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At 10:30 this morning, the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated."

Today, 10th August is a special day for my sisters and brothers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At 10:30 this morning, the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated.https://t.co/lJGVG3VAmJ â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2020

