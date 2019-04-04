PM Narendra Modi biopic release delayed; director, producer silent on new date

The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not open in theatres tomorrow. Amidst the ongoing controversy over the release of the film 'PM Narendra Modi', its producer Sandip Ssingh posted on his Twitter account that the film will not be released on April 5. He did not disclose the new release date for the film either.

"This is to confirm, our film 'PM Narendra Modi' is not releasing on 5th April. Will update soon," Ssingh said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, Prasoon Joshi, chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), said the film is still undergoing due process of examination and certification. "Since there are a lot of queries around the certification of the film, (I) would like to give a clear picture: the film is going through the due process of examination and certification according to the requisite guidelines and is yet to be certified as the process is not complete at this point," Joshi told PTI.

Also, the Election Commission of India will take a call on the release on Friday. "We have sought comments from the producer of the movie and also from BJP's general secretary... that have been received. The file is under examination and it has been listed for tomorrow," Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena was quoted by PTI.

The biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' was originally to be released on April 12, but the release was moved ahead to April 5 by the producers citing public demand. The film on PM Modi has been criticised by the opposition parties who have claimed that the release of the film just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections could give undue advantage to the BJP in the polls. The seven-phase polls will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19.

A Congress leader has also filed a PIL in the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the release of the film. The apex court will hear the plea on Monday next week.

