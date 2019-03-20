PM Modi slams Congress, says India's institutions biggest casualty of 'dynastic politics'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday lashed out at Congress over its "dynastic politics", saying institutions are its biggest casualty. Modi in his blog titled 'Institutional respect and institutional contempt - two contrasting approaches' said that the 2014 elections made history as people gave a fair mandate choosing BJP in the spirit of 'India First' instead of 'Family First' dynastic lineage of Congress.

He also said that people voted for "honesty over dynasty" and "development over decay".

"From the press to Parliament, from soldiers to free speech, from the Constitution to the courts, nothing is spared," he wrote on Twitter.

The biggest casualty of dynastic politics are institutions. From the press to Parliament. From soldiers to free speech. From the Constitution to the courts. Nothing is spared. Sharing some thoughts. https://t.co/nnRCNcht8e - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2019

Launching fresh salvos at Congress, PM Modi stated, "Congress' modus operandi is simple- reject, discredit and threaten. If a judicial verdict goes against them, they reject it, then they discredit the judge and thereafter, talk about bringing impeachment motions against the judge."

The comment came amid allegations by the Congress that the NDA government has been undermining the integrity of institutions.

"Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi called the Planning Commission led by Dr. Manmohan Singh, 'A bunch of jokers'. This comment gives you a glimpse of how Congress treats government institutions." he added.

Resuming his attack on Congress, Modi indicated towards the creation of the National Advisory Council led by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and said, "The NAC was created as a body parallel to the Prime Minister's Office. And then, Congress talks about institutions?"

Alleging that the party didn't believe in internal democracy, he said that if a leader wanted to head the Congress, he or she would be "shunted out". The Prime Minister also alleged that the Congress saw the defence sector as a source of income.

Commenting on the lack of internal democracy in Congress where dynasty and lineage rule the party, Modi said, "Political parties are vibrant bodies that manifest diverse public opinion. Sadly, Congress does not believe in internal democracy. If a leader dares to dream to head that party, he or she is shunted out of the Congress."

He further articulated, "The sense of entitlement can be seen in their conduct towards routine legal processes. At present, their top leadership is on bail vis-a-vis a major scam. When the authorities seek to question them on their dealings, they do not even bother to reply. Are they scared of accountability or do they not believe in it?"

Modi also talked about an ordinance that was rejected by Congress President Rahul Gandhi in 2013 undermining then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's authority. He said, "A policy decision taken by no less than the Union Cabinet was torn into pieces by someone who was not a member of any ministry and that too, in a press conference."

He further voiced that Indians were tired of our beloved nation being in the Fragile Five, where corruption, cronyism and nepotism made headlines instead of anything positive. He said that India voted to shed the baggage of the past in pursuit of a better future.

Highlighting his government's achievements in the last five years, PM Modi said, "Over the last five years, the Indian economy has been the cynosure of the world's eyes. India has made remarkable achievements in sanitation coverage (from 38% in 2014 to 98% now), banking the unbanked, financing the un-financed, building futuristic infrastructure, homes for the homeless, providing healthcare for the poor and educating the youth."

He stated that reflective of this paradigm shift is the fact that now there is a Government that puts institutions above everything else. "India has seen that whenever dynastic politics has been powerful, institutions have taken a severe beating," he remarked.

Reacting to PM Modi's attacks in his blog, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back at him saying the Prime Minister should stop thinking that "people are fools."

"BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last 5 years including the media. PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this," she told news agency ANI.