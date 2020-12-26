Rajinikanth 'progressing well', blood pressure still on higher side: Apollo Hospital

Rajinikanth, who was rushed to hospital after reporting severe blood pressure fluctuations yesterday, is progressing well, said Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad. His blood pressure is still on the higher side albeit it is better as compared to Friday, the hospital said. The Thalaiva is scheduled to undergo further examination on Saturday, reports for which will be available by evening.

"Rajinikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday," news agency PTI quoted the hospital.

Medications were being administered carefully and the actor will continue to be under close observation. In view of his volatile blood pressure, the actor has been advised bed rest and visitors are not being allowed to meet him. His COVID-19 reports had come out negative.

The superstar was shooting for "Annaatthe" in Hyderabad, which got cancelled as a couple of crew members tested COVID-19 positive earlier this week. Veteran politicians like Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, and actor-politician Kamal Haasan wished the actor a speedy recovery on Friday.

Rajinikanth is all set to take the political plunge in January and will launch his own outfit- Rajini Makkal Mandram. This political outfit will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. He is likely to lay out more details of his plans by the end of this month.

Also read: Rajinikanth hospitalised due to blood pressure fluctuation; COVID-19 test report negative