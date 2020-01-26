Business Today
Loading...

Republic Day 2020: Air power, daredevil formations on display at parade

Republic Day 2020 live updates: For the first time ever, the Prime Minister honoured the martyrs at the National War Memorial instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: January 26, 2020  | 13:08 IST
Republic Day 2020: Air power, daredevil formations on display at parade
Republic Day 2020 live updates: Martyrs will be honoured at National War Memorial

Republic Day 2020 live updates: India celebrates the 71st Republic Day today and for the first time a Prime Minister honoured the martyrs at the National War Memorial instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. Meanwhile, celebrations are underway across the country. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest at Republic Day 2020 celebrations. Delhi has been put under tight security and the Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of the celebrations. Traffic has been restricted on several routes due to the Republic Day parade. However, Metro Rail Service shall remain available for commuters at all. Certain stations including Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk will be impacted.  

Moreover, on the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind urged all Indians to remember Mahatma Gandhi's teachings of non-violence. "It should be part of our daily routine to introspect on Gandhiji's message of truth and non-violence, which has become all the more necessary in our times," he said in his speech.

The Home Ministry also announced the list of Padma awardees. Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj have been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have been conferred with the Padma Shri.

Also read: Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Geroge Fernandes posthumously; Parrikar given Padma Bhushan

Follow the Republic Day 2020 LIVE updates here: 

11:40am: President Ram Nath Kovind, Brazilian President Bolsonaro leave Rajpath.

11:35am: A lone Su-30MKI flies at a speed of 900 km/hr and splits the sky with a 'Vertical Charlie'.

11:30am: Su-30 MKIs of Indian Air Force execute the 'Trishul' manoeuvre.

11:23am: Apache helicopters flying in, the formation is led by Group Captain Mannarath Shylu VM.

11:22am: Sujata Goswami and Asha Kumari with their teams.

11:18am: Inspector Seema Nag, salutes standing on top of a  moving motorcycle.

11:15am: Recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar 2020, participate in Republic Day parade.

11:08am: Garba, the folk dance of Gujarat, being performed at Rajpath.

11:05am: CPWD horticulture tableau's theme is 'Kashmir se Kanyakumari'.

10:58am: Tableaux of Karnataka, UP and Andhra Pradesh.

10:54am: Tableau of Odisha.

10:51am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Rajpath.

10:49am: Telangana and Assam tableaux.

10:43am: Tableaux of different states have begun at the Republic Day.

10:42am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, senior BJP leader LK Advani at Rajpath.

10:39am: The Camel Contingent of Border Security Force under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh.

10:34am: Indo-Tibetan Border Police marching contingent force led by Assistant Commandant Amit Yadav.

10:30am: Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad & Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur at Rajpath.

10:29am: Transportable Satellite Terminal Vehicle led by the Major Sheena Nayyar.

10:27am: The Naval Brass Band at the Republic Day 2020 parade at Rajpath.

10:24am: The marching contingent of the Corps of Signals is led by Captain Tanya Shergil. She is the first woman to lead the R-Day parade.

10:22am: Bhishma Tank at Rajpath.

10:19am: Sikh Light Infantry Regiment at Rajpath.

10:18am: Advanced Light Helicopters-Weapon System Integrated Rudra and 2 Advanced Light Helicopters, Dhruv of Army Aviation in 'Diamond'

formation.

10:15am: The K-9 VAJRA-T commanded by Captain Abhinav Sahu of 269 Medium Regiment, at Rajpath.

10:14am: The battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, is commanded by Captain Sunny Chahar of 86 Armoured Regiment, at the Rajpath.

10:12am:  The winners of highest gallantry awards including the winners of the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra.

10:11am: Visuals from the Republic Day 2020 parade.

10:07am: This year's Republic Day parade is led by the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area.

10:02am: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, his wife Gursharan Kaur, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others at Rajpath.

10:00am: President Kovind, Brazilian President Bolsonaro arrive at Rajpath.

9:55am: PM Modi arrives at Rajpath.

9:50am: President Kovind and Brazilian President Bolsonaro to shortly arrive at Rajpath.

9:48am: Visuals from Kerala.

9:45am: CDS Bipin Rawat joins PM Modi at the War Memorial to pay tribute to martyrs.

9:40am: Visuals from National War Memorial.

9:35am: PM Modi arrives at the National War Memorial at India Gate.

9:30am: Celebrations underway in Odisha.

9:20am: Visuals from Rajpath.

9:16am: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag at his residence.

9:11am: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists the national flag at his residence.

9:10am: Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray hoists the national flag at his residence.

9:06am: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence.

9:00am: Celebrations in Panaji.

8:56am: India on Saturday honoured two inspirational Brazilian women Lia Diskin and Gloria Areria with Padma Shri.

While Areria was awarded for her contribution to literature and education, Diskin was honoured for social work. Diskin, a Gandhian, has been disseminating Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy in Brazil and Latin America for almost 30 years.

8:55am: The Anti-Satellite (ASAT) missile from Mission Shakti and Air Defence Tactical Control Radar (ADTCR) will be on display during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Sunday, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced.

8:54am: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal hoists the Tricolour.

8:50am: BJP hoists the Tricolour at its headquarters in Delhi.

8:45am: Visuals from ITBP Republic Day 2020 celebrations in Ladakh.

8:36am: For the first time, the Prime Minister will pay homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.

8:32am: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day 2020.

8:28am: Republic Day 2020 celebrations at BJD headquarters.

8:25am: Republic Day 2020 celebrations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

8:21am: Tricolour hosted at RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

8:16am: Visuals from Chennai.

8:09am: Republic Day 2020 celebrations in Chennai.

8:06am: Indian government urged citizens to recall what the forefathers said.

8:00am: The Indian Army celebrated the 71st Republic Day at LoC.

7:57am: Thirty-one Delhi Police personnel have been conferred with police medals for their services, officials said. Twelve personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, two President's Police Medal for distinguished service and 17 Police Medal for meritorious service on the eve of Republic Day.

The recipients of the gallantry medal are Omvir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pramod Singh Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell), Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari, Inspector Manish Joshi, Inspector Pooran Chandra Yadav, Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Inspector Umesh Barthwal, Inspector Sunil Kumar, Inspector Amul Tyagi, Sub-Inspector (SI), Yashpal Singh, SI Mukesh Singh and Assistant SI Gulab Singh.

7:55am: "Today is a very proud moment for my family & I. Thank you, Shri Narendra Modi for bestowing this honour on my father. Those who were close to him certainly know - for Arun Jaitley, the nation ALWAYS came first!" Jaitley's daughter Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi.

"Thank You Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the award on my father," said his son Rohan Jaitley.

7:53am: Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, unmanned aerial vehicles, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft have been prohibited over the jurisdiction of the city till February 15, according to an advisory.

7:52am: More than 2,000 Traffic Police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of the traffic and facilitate spectators reach the venue.

Hundreds of CCTV cameras too have been installed as part of the security arrangements, including at least 150 cameras in areas covering the Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Yamuna Khadar.

7:51am: The Delhi Police has installed facial recognition devices at all entry gates of the Republic Day 2020 celebration venue to identify miscreants and suspects, said officials.

7:50am: The celebration venue Rajpath will remain inaccessible to general traffic till 12 noon, till when the entry and exit gates of the Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations too will remain closed, beginning from 8.45 am.

7:46am: Republic Day 2020 celebrations at Shaheen Bagh.

7:45am: IIT Bombay students take out Tricolour march.

7:44am: Republic Day 2020 celebrations in Maharashtra.

7:41am: "At loss for words," said Padma Shri awardee Karan Johar.

7:40am: "I'm humbled and I'm honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country," said Padma Shri recipient Kangana Ranaut.

7:38am: Famous classical bhajan singer from Varanasi Channulal Mishra and Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi, who passed away recently, have been given the Padma Vibhushan.

7:35am: Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player P V Sindhu, former Nagaland chief minister S C Jamir and Jammu and Kashmir politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, a home ministry statement said.

7:30am: PM Modi took to Twitter to wish everyone on Republic Day 2020

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Republic Day 2020 | Padma awards | PM Modi | President Ram Nath Kovind
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close