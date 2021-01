Retail inflation, calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 4.59 per cent in December last year as vegetable prices plunged sharply. As per government data, the inflation rata in November 2020 stood at 6.93 per cent. This is the lowest point in retail inflation since March last year, when it was pegged at 5.84 per cent, marking a return to the comfort range of 2-6 per cent prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India for the first time in ten months.