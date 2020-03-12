Retail inflation falls to 6.58% in February

Retail inflation, calculated on the basis on Consumer Price Index, slipped down to 6.58 per cent during February 2020, showed data released by National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday. This comes as a relief to the Indian economy, which registered 7.59 per cent retail inflation in January 2020. It is still way above 2.57 per cent recorded in February 2019

Despite the downtrend, this is the third month that consumer price inflation remained above the upper limit of 6 per cent set by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It has maintained an upward trend since January 2019, when it was recorded at 1.97 per cent, slowing down only in February.

The RBI closely follows retail inflation while deciding on its monetary policy. On the back of rising inflation and persistent economic slowdown, RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent during the last meeting. The panel is scheduled to meet next on April 3, 2020.

(This is a developing story. More details to be added soon.)