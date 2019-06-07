Tripura Class 10 results: TBSE Madhyamik results likely to be announced on June 8; check scores at tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to declare Tripura 10th Result 2019 or the TBSE Madhyamik results tomorrow, June 8. The TBSE 10th results will be announced after 9 am tomorrow on the board's official websites at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. The Tripura Board hadconducted the TBSE Class 10th examination from 2 March to 26 March. The TBSE Class 10th exam was held across 51 centres. As many as 47, 596 students had appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik examination this year.

Here is how you can check your Tripura Class 10th results

Step 1: Go to official website tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination) - Year 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your details like hall ticket number, date of birth as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be declared on the screen. Download the result and take a print out of it.

Check TBSE Madhyamik results via SMS:

Type TBSE10<space>Roll Number and send it to number 54242.

Students can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053.