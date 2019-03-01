Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says he is not in the run for prime minister's role

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he was not in the run for the role of Prime Minister. Gadkari was speaking at the latest and eighteenth edition of the India Today Conclave, when he took to dispel the rumours of his running for the role of the Prime Minister in the upcoming elections. He further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the prime minister after the elections and that he is party worker and his duty is to the nation. "We are all behind him (PM Modi). I am another worker in the fulfilment of his vision. Where does the question of me being a PM arise?" Nitin Gadkari said.

The Union Minister spoke about a host of issues. Gadkari spoke about cleaning Ganga at the India Today Conclave and said that their aim of cleansing the river would be fulfilled. Gadkari also said that the flow of the River Ganga has increased under the Modi government.

Union Minister Gadkari also addressed the BJP government's achievements in the agriculture sector. Nitin Gadkari said agriculture must diversify into power sector. He also spoke about the vastly improved road connectivity under the BJP government.

Talking about jobs in the country, Union Minister Gadkari said that instead of asking for jobs, youth should be providing them.

He also spoke about his friends at the Opposition. "Congress leaders are not our enemies," he said further adding that there will, however, be difference of political ideologies.

Also read: India Today Conclave 2019 Live Updates: Hindutva narrows Hinduism, says Shashi Tharoor