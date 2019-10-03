Vande Bharat Express: Amit Shah flags off Delhi-Katra train; check out booking details, timings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the new Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi Railway Station to Vaishno Devi, Katra, Jammu. Katra is the last station on the way to famous Hindu pilgrimage Vaishno Devi. The Vande Bharat Express will reduce the journey time between Delhi and Katra by eight hours. From a usual travel time of 12 hours in this route, Vande Bharat will only take 8 to reach Katra. En route, the train will halt at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi for two minutes each. During the flagging ceremony, Shah said he was proud that this 'Made in India' train was being flagged-off from New Delhi. "The railways is working towards achieving its targets keeping in mind principles of speed, scale & service," he added.

Vande Bharat Express fare details

The minimum fare for travelling between New Delhi (NDLS) and Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) will be Rs 1,630 and the maximum will be Rs 3,015. Further, there will be optional catering services for the passengers.

Vande Bharat Express timings

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently announced the full schedule of Vande Bharat. He said the train number 22439 New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will depart from the New Delhi railway station at 6 am to reach Katra at 2 pm. On the same day, train number 22440 Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will leave from the Katra railway station at 3 pm to reach the New Delhi railway station at 11 pm. The train will run on all days of the week except Tuesdays.

Vande Bharat Express special features

Vande Bharat Express is a luxurious all air-conditioned train having chair car service with 16 coaches. It is an engine-less self-propelled train set that can reduce travel time by 40 per cent. This Delhi- Katra train has a bigger pantry compared to the first Train 18 or other Vande Bharat Express. Also, This train has windows with a special provision to protect against stone-pelting and a cattle guard in the front to prevent damage to the train or derailment in case of cattle run. The Vande Bharat Express was designed and built by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai under central government's Make in India initiative over a span of 18 months. The railways is expected to manufacture 40 more such trains by 2022, according to senior officials.

