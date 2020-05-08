Vizag gas tragedy: Andhra Police dismisses reports of second leak, says regular maintenance work

Andhra Pradesh Police took to twitter to dismiss reports of a second leak at the Vizag chemical plant. "Reports of a second leak at LG Polymers premises are false. Maintenance team was repairing the system and some vapour was let out. There is NO second leak," stated the police.

The clarification came after news reports stated that a second leak has occurred at LG Polymers, hours after a styrene gas leak resulted in the death of 11 people and hospitalisation of hundreds. The nearby residential areas and settlements were evacuated.

Reports of a second leak at #LGPolymers premises are false. Maintenance team was repairing the system and some vapour was let out. There is NO second leak. - AP Police (@APPOLICE100) May 7, 2020

The reports stated that a little after midnight on Friday, gas fumes started leaking again at the chemical factory in Visakhapatnam. Reports mentioned that officials asked evacuees to stay away from their homes for a couple of hours.

News agency ANI quoted Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena stating that people living beyond a radius of 2 km of the chemical plant need not evacuate. He asked people not to panic.

Visakhapatnam Fire Officer Surendra Anand told the news agency around midnight on Friday that gas was still leaking. He said that gas vapours were emitting causing uneasiness in people living around the plant. Anand added that people in a five-kilometre radius were being evacuated.

The government has additionally sent teams from Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to manage the crisis at the Vizag plant site. The teams will ensure the safety of the local residents and will secure the plant.

Air India also flew a special flight to ferry PTBC (para-tertiary butyl catechol) from Gujarat to Visakhapatnam to neutralise the gas leak.

