'Warned Centre about COVID-19, China; they rubbished it,' says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the central government today for ignoring his warnings on the coronavirus pandemic and on China. The Congress leader said that he had warned the government about coronavirus but they had not listened to him at that time. Now, he is warning them about China and they are still not listening to him. Gandhi said that the govt's response to COVID-19 was a "disaster".

Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "I kept warning them on Covid19 and the economy. They rubbished it. Disaster followed I keep warning them on China. They're rubbishing it".

Rahul Gandhi's warning about coronavirus can be traced back to February when the country only had three cases of coronavirus. Throughout the outbreak in India, Gandhi's criticism of the government's response has been a constant feature.

Gandhi has live-streamed several conversations he has had with prominent global experts on health and economy in which he had discussed India's response to coronavirus in details.

Gandhi also started to focus on the India-China border row in Ladakh after the Galwan Valley incident on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives. Gandhi along with his party had questioned PM Modi when during the All-Party Meet (APM), the PM had said that there was no Chinese presence on India's side of the LAC. The PMO had then come out with a statement clarifying the PM's remarks and had shunned Congress for giving a "mischievous interpretation to remarks by the Prime Minister".

Gandhi had later accused the government of hiding facts about Chinese incursion into Indian territory in June.

On July 18, Gandhi had tweeted, "China has taken our land and GOI is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China. India is going to pay a huge price because of GOI's cowardly actions".

Also Read: Fitch downgrades Future Retail's IRD to 'C' after missed interest payment of $14 million

Also Read: Independence Day celebrations: Govt issues fresh guidelines amid coronavirus; check details