Bengal Election Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee leads by 2,700 votes over Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

Latest trends show that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was trailing in Nandigram in a possible upset, is now leading by 2,700 votes over BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Additionally, Trinamool is leading in 206 seats in the state as against BJP's 83 seats. Out of 294 seats in the West Bengal Assembly, 292 went to the polls.

Videos from West Bengal show TMC supporters taking to the streets to celebrate their inevitable win.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said that it has taken a stern view of reports of people celebrating an anticipated victory and has asked chief secretaries concerned to file FIRs and suspend police station in-charge in areas where celebrations are taking place.

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said that the trends show that people of Bengal have given a befitting reply to the repeated 'attacks' on CM Banerjee. He also mocked the BJP and said that he wants to see the face of people who raised the slogan 'Iss baar 200 paar'.

"People are with Mamata Banerjee and have replied to the derogatory comments and attacks on her and the populace of Bengal," he told reporters. "We have always talked about unity and development... and the way the CM had worked for the welfare of people by risking her life amid the pandemic, has reflected in the election results," said Chatterjee.

Urban Development & Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said, "You have to be secular in fight against a communal force. That was done by TMC. We are committed to secularism, committed to development. We are committed to bringing the people together. We can't fight a communal battle against a communal force." Hakim said that BJP tried their best but they didn't succeed.

