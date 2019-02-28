Pakistan to release IAF pilot Abhinandan tomorrow, says Imran Khan

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan army on Wednesday after the fighter jet he was flying was shot down in an ambush over PoK, will be released tomorrow. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the release of IAF pilot Abhinandan while addressing the nation's parliament on Thursday.

In his address, Khan said that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be released on Friday as a gesture of peace. This was unanimously supported by the Pakistan parliament.

In his address, Khan once again urged India to not escalate the tension with Pakistan. "I am requesting the Indian dispensation to not escalate [military action] from this point. Because then we will be forced to respond and retaliate, and that will not be a happy situation for both nations," Imran Khan said.

ALSO READ: India-Pakistan tension LIVE: IAF pilot Abhinandan to be released tomorrow; Imran Khan once again calls for peace

"The Indian media has not seen what we have been through. Otherwise, they would have known warmongering and war-hysteria are of no consequence to anybody. And with the warfare we have and India has, we should not even think of wars," he further added.

This development comes just before a press briefing by the Chief of Staff of Indian defence forces.

ALSO READ:Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman: Here's all you need to know about the IAF pilot in Pakistan's custody

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan was captured yesterday during an aerial dogfight with Pakistan Air Force aircraft violating Indian air space. Reports suggest that he was chasing two Pakistani fighter jets in a MiG21 Bison jet when lured into an ambush and brought down by air defence systems. His plane crashed in PoK and he was taken in custody by Pakistani army.

India has been calling for safe and unconditional release of Air Force pilot Abhinandan ever since his capture. Ministry of External Affairs had called Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah yesterday and demanded Abhinandan's safe and immediate release.

ALSO READ:Wing Commander Abhinandan tried to swallow documents, maps after landing on Pakistani soil: report