Winter session of Parliament begins today; key bills to watch out for

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, meant to promote digital economy while protecting and regulating all aspects of personal data is one of the key legislations that is expected to be considered by the Parliament during its Winter Session that commenced today. The 20-day session, scheduled between November 18 and December 13, will see the introduction of 27 bills, consideration and passage of 12 Bills and withdrawal of seven, notes PRS Legislative Research, the institution that tracks legislative business of central and state governments.
The Bills for consideration and passage include The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill 2019 to further streamline the functioning of chit fund industry and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2019 to prohibit commercial surrogacy and constitute the National Surrogacy Board and respective State Surrogacy Boards to regulate the practice of surrogacy in the country. The new Bills listed for introduction and consideration include The Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019 that amalgamates the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to amend the definition of the micro, small, and medium enterprises on the basis of annual turnover and The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) Bill, 2019 to prohibit violence against healthcare service personnel, and damage or loss of property of clinical establishments. The other important Bills include The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2019 to remove the requirement of prior approval of the central government before the grant of mining lease, The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to establish the National Board, the State Boards, and the National Registry to regulate and supervise assisted reproductive technology clinics. It also talks of establishing assisted reproductive technology banks to prevent misuse and promote ethical practices.
Other economic bills
Parliament Winter Session: Which are the main economy-related bills?