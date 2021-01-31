Won a Taj Experiences Gift Card for Valentine's Day? Fake WhatsApp message, says hotel

Taj Hotels informed its customers that a website has been falsely promoting a Valentine's Day initiative and offering a 'Taj Experiences Gift Card'. The message, with a link, is being circulated on WhatsApp. The hotel chain said that they have not offered any such card.

"It has come to our notice that a website has been promoting a Valentine's Day initiative, offering a Taj Experiences Gift Card via WhatsApp. We would like to inform that Taj Hotels/IHCL has not offered any such promotion. We request to take note of this and exercise due caution," it said.

— Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) January 30, 2021

The WhatsApp forward comes with the text: "I received a gift card from TAJ Hotel and finally got the chance to stay in TAJ Hotel for 7 days for free." The message comes along with a link. When clicked on the link, a message pops up stating: "TAJ EXPERIENCES GIFT CARD TAJ Hotel sent out 200 gift cards to celebrate Valentine's Day. You can use this card to stay for 7 days at any hotel in TAJ for free. All you have to do is open the correct gift box. You have 3 tries, good luck!"

When one presses the OK button, the page redirects to a short questionnaire that asks for your gender and how one would rate the hotels, and if the player has heard of the Taj Hotels. Once answered the page will redirect to a new one with 12 red boxes with Tata logo on it.

The player must then click on any random box and try its luck to see if they have won the gift card.

If the player wins the gift card then, it will ask the player to go to the next page to redeem the card. There it will ask the player to forward the message to either five groups or 20 individuals on WhatsApp.

