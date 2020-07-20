Infographic: Bitter Pill -- Indian pharma's dependence on China

Over-dependence on low cost imports from China has prevented Indian pharma from being self-reliant, posing a severe health security risk. Even critical APIs, many of which are included in India's national list of essential medicines (NLEM) are being imported from China. This BusinessToday's infographic looks at Indian pharmaceutical sector's heavy reliance on the neighbouring country and what it needs to do to become 'pharmacy to the world'.Also view: Will credit rating agencies downgrade India to junk status?
