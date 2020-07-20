Business Today
Loading...

Infographic: Bitter Pill -- Indian pharma's dependence on China

Coronavirus pandemic and border tensions have brought to light India's over-dependence on Chinese imports                

Mudit Kapoor | Mohsin Sheikh | July 20, 2020 | Updated 17:06 IST
Infographic: Bitter Pill -- Indian pharma's dependence on China
Indian pharmaceutical sector's heavy reliance on China and what it needs to do to become 'pharmacy to the world'

Over-dependence on low cost imports from China has prevented Indian pharma from being self-reliant, posing a severe health security risk. Even critical APIs, many of which are included in India's national list of essential medicines (NLEM) are being imported from China. This BusinessToday's infographic looks at Indian pharmaceutical sector's heavy reliance on the neighbouring country and what it needs to do to become 'pharmacy to the world'.   

Click here to Enlarge

Also view: Will credit rating agencies downgrade India to junk status?

Also view: How Jio made Reliance net-debt free

Also view: How coronavirus has damaged job scene in India

Also view: How little Govt will spend of Rs 21 lakh cr stimulus package

Also view: Alcohol to the rescue

Also view: Has Sensex bottomed out?

Also view: What crude crash means for India

Also view: How coronavirus has hurt Indian economy

Also view: The Big PPEs shortage in battling coronavirus

Also view: How is coronavirus test done?

 

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: India | China | Vaccines | Corona virus | API | Pharmaceuticals | Imports | exports | corona vaccine | india dependence on china | corona | COVID-19
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close