Infographic: What's the fuss about FRDI Bill?

The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill was withdrawn in August 2018 after backlash over a 'bail-in' clause that allowed the use of depositors' money to settle liquidation claims. Even though the government said the bill intended to protect and enhance the depositors' rights, and introduce a resolution regime for financial firms, there were very few takers for the argument. This BusinessToday.In's infographic explains what's controversial behind the FRDI bill, and if it is needed at all.

