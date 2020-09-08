Infographic: India's GDP - Apples to apples

It's bad, no matter how you cut it. India's GDP was already going downhill before COVID-19 arrived; the pandemic catalysed the nosedive. As a result, India reported its worst decline in GDP growth since 1996, when it started publishing quarterly national accounts. Only agriculture managed to grow - a measly 3.4 per cent - while every other sector tanked. This BusinessToday.In infographic compares decline in India's GDP with contractions in other major global economies in three different metrics, and analyses its severity.

