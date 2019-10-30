Business Today

Elon Musk donates 10 lakh trees as part of viral challenge

Elon Musk has donated  $1 million worth of trees ($1 per tree) , in a global crowdfunding project, to MrBeast

October 30, 2019  | 16:17 IST
In this eco-friendly challenge, Musk is leading with the highest donation followed by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey with 1,50,000 trees.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has changed his Twitter name to "Treelon" after donating 10 lakh trees to a YouTuber called Jimmy "MrBeast"  Donaldson.  

Tesla CEO has donated  $1 million worth of trees ($1 per tree) , in a global crowdfunding project, to MrBeast on Tuesday.  Last week, MrBreast set a viral challenge called #TeamTrees, to raise $20 million by the end of 2020 to help the Arbor Day Foundation plant 20 million trees around the world.

After changing his name, Musk tweeted "For Treebeard", to which Mr Breast replied,  "It is now illegal to not drive a Tesla, sorry but Elon planted a million trees so all other cars are now obsolete".


In this eco-friendly challenge, Musk is leading with the highest donation followed by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey with 1,50,000 trees. MrBreast has pledged to plant 100,002 trees. Others in this list include--Mark Rober, Rhett & Link, Marshmello, iJustine, Marques Brownlee, The Slow Mo Guys, Ninja, Simone Giertz, Jacksepticeye and Alan Walker.

So far 7,859,999 trees have been planted, according to TeamTrees website.

Youtube
