Elon Musk donates 10 lakh trees as part of viral challenge

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has changed his Twitter name to "Treelon" after donating 10 lakh trees to a YouTuber called Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.

Tesla CEO has donated $1 million worth of trees ($1 per tree) , in a global crowdfunding project, to MrBeast on Tuesday. Last week, MrBreast set a viral challenge called #TeamTrees, to raise $20 million by the end of 2020 to help the Arbor Day Foundation plant 20 million trees around the world.

After changing his name, Musk tweeted "For Treebeard", to which Mr Breast replied, "It is now illegal to not drive a Tesla, sorry but Elon planted a million trees so all other cars are now obsolete".





For Treebeard â Treelon (@elonmusk) October 30, 2019

It is now illegal to not drive a Tesla, sorry but Elon planted a million trees so all other cars are now obsolete. â MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 29, 2019

Elon Musk has taken the throne ð



Go donate! https://t.co/TGq0wXQnDYpic.twitter.com/rFujqhBJnq â MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 30, 2019

In this eco-friendly challenge, Musk is leading with the highest donation followed by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey with 1,50,000 trees. MrBreast has pledged to plant 100,002 trees. Others in this list include--Mark Rober, Rhett & Link, Marshmello, iJustine, Marques Brownlee, The Slow Mo Guys, Ninja, Simone Giertz, Jacksepticeye and Alan Walker.

I just donated $100.001 to plant 100.001 trees! Great initative @MrBeastYT ! Lets spread the word and create a different world! If you want to contribute go to https://t.co/o01ivniQZ6#TeamTrees â Alan Walker (@IAmAlanWalker) October 26, 2019

I love #teamtrees! This is such an incredible movement.. Canât wait to plant some trees!! Theyâve already raised over $$$ 1 million $$$!! https://t.co/2NFVLFT1DG â iJustine (@ijustine) October 26, 2019

We made a song using ONLY TREES!#TeamTrees

Donate to raise money and plant 20 MILLION TREES: https://t.co/OxQEbqeRUO



Thank you for all of your work: @MrBeastYT@MarkRober@smartereverydaypic.twitter.com/Fa3qVnzw8k â AsapSCIENCE (@AsapSCIENCE) October 25, 2019

So far 7,859,999 trees have been planted, according to TeamTrees website.