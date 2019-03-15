France freezes JeM chief Masood Azhar's assets, says will always back India in fighting terrorism

The French government Friday said that it would freeze the assets of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar backing India's demand to designate Azhar as a global terrorist at United Nations.

French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the French Ministry of the Interior announced in a joint statement that apart from freezing the Pulwama attack mastermind's assets, Paris will also press for including JeM chief on the European Union (EU)'s list of persons suspected of being involved in terror activities.

"We will raise this issue with our European partners with a view to including Masood Azhar on the European Union list of persons, groups and entities involved in terrorist acts, based on this decree." the statement from the French government said.

"A deadly attack took place in Pulwama on 14th February 2019, claiming over 40 victims from the Indian police forces. The Jaish-e-Mohammed, which the United Nations has deemed to be a terrorist organisation since 2001, has claimed responsibility for this attack," the formal communication added.

The French government further said in its declaration that France has always been and always will be by India's side in fighting against terrorism.

The move comes after China, for the fourth time, blocked India's efforts to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

JeM was behind the Parliament attack, Pathankot attack and the recent attack on a CRPF convoy of 44 troopers in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

