Business Today
Loading...

Obama opts for 'phone banking'; calls woman to vote for Biden

With elections falling amid coronavirus pandemic, Obama chose to campaign for Mr Biden through a safer route -- phone calls. With what he calls phone banking, Obama surprised woman, Alyssa, who joked that she's having a 'panic attack' getting a call from him

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | November 3, 2020 | Updated 12:19 IST
Obama opts for 'phone banking'; calls woman to vote for Biden
Former US president Barack Obama

Former US president Barack Obama shocked a US resident when he called her to remind to vote in the November 3rd elections. Obama shared a video on Twitter where he is seen dialling a woman and urging her to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He asked her to propagate the message to her family and friends.

With the elections falling amid the coronavirus pandemic, Obama chose to campaign for Mr Biden through a safer route -- phone calls. With what he calls phone banking, Obama surprised the woman, Alyssa, who joked that she's having a 'panic attack' getting a call from him. Saying that this will be a very close election, he asked her to vote for Biden and his running mate, Harris.

Obama also volunteered to give her any information she needs about her polling location. Alyssa replied, "I will be there and I'm so excited to vote for them, I can't wait."

Obama enquired about the baby heard fussing in the background. Alyssa told him that it is her 8-month-old son, Jackson. The former president asked her to put the baby on the phone and said "Hi! Do what your mom says." Then he exchanged pleasantries and ended the conversation. Biden and Trump have been carrying out the election campaign on full swing. With election day set to arrive in the US in a few hours, stakes are high for both parties.

Also read: Donald Trump is a fighter, American spirit stronger than COVID-19: First Lady

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Former US president Barack Obama | Barack Obama on joe biden | Barack Obama on US elections | US elections today | US election date | November 3 elections | donald trump
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close