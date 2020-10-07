PM for a day! 16-year old lands in Finland's top job

One-day Chief Minister! All those who have watched Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor starrer 'Nayak' must be aware of the idea. Interestingly, something on the same lines happened in Finland. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin handed power to a 16-year-old on Wednesday as part of a campaign to promote girls' rights.

Aava Murto, from Vaasky in southern Finland, was the lucky girl to be bestowed upon the responsibility for a day. And, the teenager found it "exciting" as she faced the media on the steps of parliament after meeting with the Chancellor of Justice. Murto also said that she had "learnt some new things about legislation."

She was also involved in campaigns related to climate and human rights during the day. In her message to girls, she said that they "need to realise more how important they are, and how they are just as good at technology as boys."

"I think young people could teach adults to be more innovative and think more about the future," she also told global news agency AFP.

Sania Marin, 34, who became the world's youngest head of government when she took office in December, is leading a coalition of five centre-left parties who were all led by women.

Marin did not have Wednesday completely free however, as she took part in budget negotiations in the morning.

A planned working breakfast with Murto was cancelled at the last minute, but they were due to meet for a debrief in the evening.

"It's not up to me to decide that, but possibly, yeah!," said Murto when asked if she would be interested in doing the job full-time in the coming years.

