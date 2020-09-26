'How long will India be kept out of UN decision making structure?': PM Modi at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)'s 75th session, which is being held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of world leaders, including PM Modi, are delivering pre-recorded speeches at the New York summit. This is PM Modi's third address at UNGA.

PM Modi questioned for how long India will be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations (UN), asserting that reform in the responses, processes and the character of the global body is the "need of the hour."

PM Modi, in a pre-recorded video, said the stability in the UN and empowerment of the world body are essential for the welfare of the globe.

PM Modi's strong push for UN reforms and the much-delayed expansion of the powerful Security Council came as India will begin its two-year term as an elected non-permanent member of the 15-member Council from 1st January 2021.

Modi asked, "For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations? How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world?"

Modi said that while it is a fact that the faith and respect that the United Nations enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is "unparalleled", it is also true that the people of India have been waiting for a long time for the process for the reforms of the United Nations to get completed.

"Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion," he said, adding that every Indian today, while seeing the contribution of India in the world organisation, aspires for India's expanded role in the United Nations.

"Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the United Nations is the need of the hour," he emphasised.

India, the world's largest democracy and home to 1.3 billion people, has been spearheading decades-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying a structure set up in 1945 does not reflect contemporary realities of the 21st Century and is ill-equipped to handle current challenges.

There is widespread support, including four out of the five permanent members of the Security Council - US, UK, France and Russia - for a permanent seat for India at the Council.

(With inputs from agencies)

