PM Modi, Donald Trump discuss bilateral trade, Kashmir situation in 30-minute phone call

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed bilateral trade between the two countries during a 30-minute-long telephonic conversation on Monday. PM Modi also voiced his concerns over the extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region, calling it a hindrance to peace.

During the conversation, PM Modi recalled his meeting with President Trump on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Osaka in June earlier this year. He hoped that the Commerce Minister of India and the US Trade Representative would meet at an early date to discuss bilateral trade prospects for mutual benefit, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

ALSO READ:Post withdrawal of tariff concession, Indian GSP product exports to US rises 32% in June

In the context of the regional situation, PM Modi stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace. He highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and curbing cross-border terrorism without exception.

Talking to Trump, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to cooperate with anyone who followed this path, in fighting poverty, illiteracy and disease.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads after the Modi government moved to carve Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and revoke Article 370, which granted special status to the state. In his verbal attack afterwards, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has likened the Modi government to the fascist, supremacist regime of Nazi Germany.

ALSO READ:Stop terror to start talks: India to Pakistan after UNSC meeting on Kashmir

In his conversation with Trump, PM Modi reaffirmed "India's longstanding and unwavering commitment to work for united, secure, democratic and truly independent Afghanistan," the PMO said in its statement. Afghanistan celebrated 100 years of its independence on Monday.