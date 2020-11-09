US First Lady Melania wants Donald Trump to admit he has lost: US media

US First Lady (FLOTUS) Melania Trump is among those members of her husband and Republican incumbent Donald Trump's inner circle who want him to concede defeat to President-designate Joe Biden and accept his loss.

"Virtually everyone in his inner circle, his closest advisors, including his family members, is fully aware that this is over," according to Jonathan Karl of ABC news. Karl added that there are discussions going on about including the FLOTUS to convince Trump "to make a graceful exit".

Although Melania has not commented on the US elections publicly, she privately believes that her husband and Republican incumbent should concede. She had earlier featured in her husband's campaign rallies last month.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner had earlier talked to him about accepting defeat and conceding the elections, according to reports. The move came after Trump said that Biden is "rushing to falsely pose as the winner" and that this race is "far from over". Trump had also claimed in another statement that media channels are helping the veteran Democrat "falsely" come across as the winner and resolved to contest the results in the court.

Trump campaign's spokesperson Jason Miller has, however, denied the CNN report on Kushner and tweeted, "This story is not true. Given undetermined electoral outcomes in multiple states and serious voting irregularities and lack of transparency in others, Jared has advised @realDonaldTrump to pursue all available legal remedies to ensure accuracy. "





Taking to Twitter, FLOTUS said Americans deserve fair and legal elections. She wrote, "The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal- not illegal- vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency."

President-elect Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in a neck-to-neck contest on Saturday by securing his win in Pennsylvania which took his vote count on the Electoral College past the 270-mark.

