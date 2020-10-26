'Fake Melania' trends after photo of Melania Trump reignites body double rumours

A latest viral image of the US President along with the First Lady has reignited the rumour that Melania Trump uses a body double or a lookalike who attends public events and rallies in place of the First Lady herself.

Rumour mills started working in full swing after a photograph of her boarding the Marine One last week went viral on social media. This photo was reportedly taken when she was on her way with Trump to the last presidential debate.

In the picture, Melania can be spotted wearing large sunglasses and sporting a huge grin which some Twitter users believed was not genuine and also did not match her usual subtle grin. While there were some who raised questions on the FLOTUS' smile, there were others who simply poked fun at the entire phenomenon. Here are some of the tweets:

Which of these Melania Trump doubles is more convincing?





Which Melania body double was most convincing? #FakeMelaniapic.twitter.com/oOCCRKsbdQ â Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 25, 2020

Ring in the wrong hand

Most definitely not Melania

Do you really think that people donât know that this is not your wife????ð#fakemelaniapic.twitter.com/dScjp8nDkj â Denise Wessel (@abbeylane174) October 26, 2020

Melania has been 'conspicuously absent' from campaign rallies... Hmm

Melania has been conspicuously absent from the campaign trail. If she doesn't go to swing states & read robotically from a teleprompter, Republicans will lose the "Slovenian trophy wife who flunked out of college" vote.#FakeMelaniapic.twitter.com/cMQoDwefP5 - Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 25, 2020

The not-so-great transformation of Melania Trump

However, a report by Daily Mail has said that any claims about Melania Trump having a body double do not stand to be true when the viral photo was compared to the other photos which were taken minutes earlier, proving that it is the First Lady and not any impostor.

This is not the first time that "fake Melania" rumours grabbed headlines. Back in 2017, Twitterati was quick to zero in on the video footage of Melania Trump standing behind the US President as he briefed the reporters about providing hurricane relief for Puerto Rico. While the briefing was on, Trump pointed towards Melania and told the reporters, 'My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here.'

People claimed once again it was "fake Melania" who was seen deboarding the Air Force One in 2018. This theory again came up when a picture of her and Donald Trump attending a tornado victims' memorial in Alabama went viral.

In an attempt to lay all the rumours to rest, Donald Trump had tweeted, "The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania then propelled conspiracy theories that it's actually not her by my side in Alabama and other side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting deranged with time!"