In a major embarrassment for MBM Engineering University in Jodhpur, the institution has found itself at the centre of a controversy after awarding up to 120 marks in a 100-mark paper to BE second-semester students.

The results, briefly published on the university website, left students shocked and confused. When several students pointed out the glaring error, the administration swiftly removed the results without issuing any clarification.

Advertisement

What was intended to be a simple declaration of marks soon spiralled into chaos, raising fresh concerns about the university’s transparency and technical oversight.

Students question the university's credibility

This isn't the first time MBM University has made such blunders. Students allege that past instances have included mark corrections, delayed degree distribution, and mismatches in data.

According to sources, the latest error occurred during the compilation of the grade sheet when internal marks were uploaded alongside non-internal marks. “This shows how careless the administration is,” one student commented, adding that no verification was done before publishing the results online.

As a result, many students are now seeking corrections to their marksheets, despite the mistake being entirely administrative.

Advertisement

University admits error, blames testing agency

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajay Sharma acknowledged the error, stating that internal marks were “uploaded accidentally for 15-20 minutes” while the testing agency was conducting checks. “The results were immediately removed once the error was noticed,” Sharma said. He also mentioned that the agency responsible had been issued a notice. The state government has requested a factual report, which, according to the university, has already been sent by the registrar.

NSUI steps in

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has now intervened in the matter. Led by Jodhpur District President Dr. Bablu Solanki, student leaders submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor, demanding accountability and corrective action within three days. “This is a matter of gross negligence,” Solanki said. “How could results be uploaded without basic cross-verification?”

Advertisement

With growing student protests and the government’s inquiry into the matter, all eyes are now on MBM University’s next steps, and whether this will spark meaningful reform in its examination processes.

(WIth inputs from Ashok Sharma)