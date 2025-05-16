After JNU and Jamia, Lovely Professional University terminates 6 MoUs with Turkey, Azerbaijan

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has become the first private university in India to terminate all Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing national security as its top priority. The move follows a wave of academic disengagement across Indian universities in response to the pro-Pakistan stance of the two countries during Operation Sindoor.

In an official statement, LPU confirmed that it has ended six MoUs covering student exchange programs, joint research, dual degree initiatives, and other collaborative projects with immediate effect.

“When our brave armed forces are risking their lives—whether in covert operations, air defence, or patrolling our borders—we, as an institution, cannot remain indifferent,” said Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU. “LPU’s mission has always been aligned with the growth and integrity of India, and we will never associate with any institution that undermines India’s sovereignty.”

Academic institutions reject Turkey’s alignment with Pakistan

The backlash stems from reports that Turkey supplied over 400 drones to Pakistan, allegedly used during recent hostilities with India. This sparked calls from Indian academics and student groups to terminate all partnerships with Turkish institutions.

On May 15, Jamia Millia Islamia suspended all MoUs with Turkish universities, declaring via X, “Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Turkey stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders.”

Earlier this week, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Kanpur University took similar actions. JNU ended its partnership with Inonu University, stating, “JNU stands with the Nation.” Kanpur University withdrew from its agreement with Istanbul University, calling Turkey a “strategic ally of Pakistan.”

LPU’s decision now adds to a growing list of Indian academic institutions actively distancing themselves from countries perceived as being hostile to India. Dr. Mittal emphasised that national security extends beyond the battlefield, stating, “National security is not safeguarded solely at the borders—it must be defended in every classroom, boardroom, and international collaboration.”