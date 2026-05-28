AIBE Admit Card 2026 released: Here’s how candidates can download it

The Bar Council of India has released the admit cards for the All India Bar Examination(AIBE) XXI 2026, and candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official AIBE portal. The AIBE XXI exam is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026, in offline mode across multiple exam centres in India.

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Candidates can access their admit cards through the official website, AIBE Official Portal, using their registration credentials. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall.

How to Download AIBE XXI 2026 Admit Card? Here are the steps to follow:

Visit the official AIBE Website

Click on the “AIBE XXI Admit Card 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your Registration Number/Login ID and Password or Date of Birth

Once you submit the correctly filled details, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

For future reference, you can download the admit card and print it in both colour and black & white.

Details to check on the AIBE XXI 2026 Admit Card:

AIBE Roll Number: which is very important throughout the Exam procedure, tracking and identification of the candidate.

Candidate Name

Exam Centre Address

Reporting time

Exam day instructions

According to official updates for the Bar Council of India, candidates must carry a printed copy of their Admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID, such as Adhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving Licence. Entry to the examination centre without these documents will be prohibited.

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The AIBE XXI exam will be conducted for three hours and will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. The examination is conducted for law graduates seeking the Certificate of Practice(CoP), which allows them to practice law in courts across India. The AIBE XXI exam will be administered in 53 different Indian cities, where candidates can be eligible to select their preferred and nearby location for the exam day.