Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has announced Friday, June 5, as the record date for the purpose of determining eligible RIL shareholders to receive final dividend for the financial year 2026-2027. Dividend, if declared at the Forty-ninth Annual General Meeting post-IPO, will be paid within seven days of the meeting, RIL informed stock exchanges, as it set Friday, June 19, as the AGM date.

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RIL AGM details

RIL said the AGM on June 19 will take place at 2 PM (IST) through video conferencing or other audio visual means, in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI).

For this, Friday, June 12, has been set as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining RIL shareholders eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM.

RIL dividend 2026

To recall, while reporting an 8.1 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 20,616 crore for the March quarter on April 25, the oil-to-telecom major had announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share (60 per cent for the face value of Rs 10 each) for its shareholders. "We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid," RIL had said in the exchange filing in April.

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RIL dividend history

The FY26 dividend by RIL will be higher than FY25's, data compiled with corporate database AceEquity showed. RIL had declared a dividend of Rs 5.50 per share in FY25. It announced dividends of Rs 10 per share in FY24, Rs 9 per share in FY23, Rs 8 per share in FY22, Rs 7 per share in FY21 and Rs 6.50 per share each in FY20 and FY19. RIL's dividend yield had stayed low in the 0.3-8.83 range since FY17, Ace Equity data showed.

RIL analyst meet

Meanwhile, RIL executives will be participating in the institutional investors' meeting at Morgan Stanley India Investment Forum 2026, scheduled to be held on June 2 in Mumbai. It is expected that the meeting with the investors will be on one-on-one basis, RIL informed stock exchanges.