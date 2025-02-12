CBSE Board Exams 2025 guide: Essential tips for last-minute preparation, sample paper insights, and key exam rules

With the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams set to begin on February 15, students across India are in the final stretch of their preparation. As the countdown begins, questions about preparation strategies, exam rules, and what to expect this year. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help students stay on track, manage time effectively, and approach the exams with confidence.

The most effective approach is to create a structured revision plan. Allocate time to revisit all subjects and prioritize practicing past years’ question papers. These are essential for understanding the exam pattern and improving time management. If you haven’t completed the entire syllabus yet, focus on revising what you’ve already prepared and spend a few hours learning key points from the remaining topics. Self-assessment is crucial—it builds confidence and helps retain information.

Common questions about the CBSE Board Exams 2025

What is the failing grade in CBSE?

CBSE assigns Grade ‘E’ for failing marks. Students receiving this grade are placed in the ‘Essential Repeat’ category.

Are marks given for just attempting a question?

No, CBSE does not award marks for merely attempting a question. Marks are only given for correct and relevant answers.

Will the question papers be harder than last year?

The difficulty level typically remains the same. Students should focus on preparation and practice using the sample papers released at the start of the academic session.

Are pre-board marks included in CBSE board results?

No, pre-board marks are not included in the CBSE board exams. Pre-boards are conducted to help students assess their preparation.

What is allowed in the examination hall?

Students must avoid using whiteners and red or black pens and stick to blue ink pens (ball or gel).

Are pre-board failures a problem?

Failing pre-boards won’t prevent you from taking the actual CBSE board exams. It’s just a signal to improve your preparation.

Will this year’s question papers include sample paper questions?

There is no guarantee that questions from sample papers will appear in the board exams. However, practising them helps with time management and retention.