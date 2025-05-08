Business Today
CBSE Class 10, 12 board results to be out this week? Here’s how you can download mark sheets

Now, students, parents, and schools are awaiting the announcement, which is likely in the second week of May 2025

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 8, 2025 1:07 PM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 board results to be out this week? Here’s how you can download mark sheetsCBSE Board Result 2025

Over 42 lakh students across India are on edge as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results later this week. With anticipation running high, the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, will be the primary platforms for checking the results once declared.

The Class 10 exams concluded on March 18 and Class 12 on April 4, following a unified start on February 15. Now, students, parents, and schools are awaiting the announcement, which is likely in the second week of May 2025.

CBSE Result 2025: All you need to know

Once the results are out, students can check and download their marksheets using their roll numbers on the following platforms:

Provisional marksheets will also be available via the DigiLocker app, offering digital access to official records.

CBSE exam timeline

  • Start date (both classes): February 15, 2025

  • Class 10 end date: March 18, 2025

  • Class 12 end date: April 4, 2025

Result codes students should know

When results are declared, students may notice the following result symbols:

  • P – Pass

  • F – Fail

  • AB – Absent

  • RL – Result Later

  • NA – Not Applicable

  • XXX – No marks

  • ******* **– Improvement

Once results are declared, students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

  1. Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

  2. Click on the 'Results' section on the homepage

  3. Select the ‘CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2025’ link

  4. Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin

  5. Your result will be displayed on screen

  6. Save and download your marksheet for future reference

Published on: May 8, 2025 12:58 PM IST
