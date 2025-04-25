CBSE Class 10, 12 boards 2025 results out next week? How to check, other details to know before release

With over 44 lakh students waiting anxiously, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results by the second week of May 2025. While the board has not released an official date yet, the evaluation process is currently underway and is expected to wrap up by the end of April.

The CBSE board exams for 2025 were conducted between February 15 and March 18. Students who appeared for these exams are now closely watching official updates. According to the latest reports, the result declaration will follow soon after the paper evaluation concludes.

Once announced, students will be able to access their results through any of the following official websites:

Steps to check CBSE results 2025:

Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in Click on the link for 'Class 10 Results 2025' or 'Class 12 Results 2025' on the homepage Enter your roll number, admit card ID, and date of birth Click on the submit button View, download, and print your result Advertisement

Class 12 passing criteria

To pass, a student must score at least 26 marks out of 80 in each theory paper and a minimum of 33% in both theory and practical combined for every subject. The overall pass percentage is calculated by dividing the total marks obtained across five subjects by 500, then multiplying by 100.

CBSE follows a nine-point grading system ranging from A1 to E. A1 is awarded to the top 1/8th of passed candidates, followed by A2, B1, B2, and so on. Grades C1, C2, D1, and D2 follow for successive performance brackets, while grade E is assigned to students who fail.

Class 10 passing criteria

To clear the Class 10 board exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject. CBSE may award grace marks to students falling short by just one mark.