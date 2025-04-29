CBSE Class 10, 12 boards results 2025 out this weekend? How and where students can check marks

Over 42 lakh students across India are now counting down to the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, after completing their board exams held between February 15 and April 4. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not officially announced a date, based on past trends, the results are expected around mid-May. Both Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be declared on the same day.

In 2024, the results were released on May 13, while in 2023, they came out on May 12. The 2022 results were delayed to July 22 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once announced, students can check their CBSE results on the official websites:

In 2024, 16,21,224 students appeared for the Class 12 exams, with 87.98% passing. For Class 10, 22,38,827 students took the exam, and 93.60% cleared it.

Girls continued to outperform boys, with a Class 12 pass percentage of 91.52% compared to boys' 85.12%, and 94.75% in Class 10 compared to 92.71% for boys. Trivandrum region topped the performance charts with a stunning 99.91% pass rate.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025:

Visit results.cbse.nic.in

Select "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025"

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security code

Submit and view your result

Download and print it for future reference

How to check CBSE results via DigiLocker:

Visit digilocker.gov.in

Select your class, enter school code, roll number, and 6-digit PIN from your school

Enter the OTP sent to your registered number

Access your DigiLocker account to view and download mark sheets

Students can also use the DigiLocker and UMANG apps, available on both Android and iOS, to view results.

Additionally, CBSE will provide digital academic documents such as mark sheets and migration certificates through the Parinam Manjusha repository at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in immediately after the results are declared.

Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass. Those falling short by a small margin will be awarded grace marks.

CBSE advises students and parents to regularly monitor the official websites for updates.