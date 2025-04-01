CBSE class 10, 12 results to be out by this date; Board exams to end for 19 lakh students on April 4

The CBSE Class 12 board exams for 2025 are set to wrap up this Friday, April 4, bringing nearly 19 lakh students one step closer to results day. According to trends from previous years, the evaluation process could take around 40 to 45 days, placing the likely result date between May 15 and May 20, 2025.

Last year, the Class 12 exams concluded on April 2, and results were declared by May 13—within 41 days. If the same pace is followed this year, students can expect their CBSE Class 12 result 2025 by May 20.

Once declared, the results will be available on the official CBSE websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2025

Students will need their application number and date of birth to access their scorecards online. Here’s a quick step-by-step:

Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in Click on the link for CBSE Class 10/12 scorecard 2025 Enter your login credentials (application number, date of birth) Download the CBSE 10th/12th scorecard 2025 PDF Save a copy and print it for future use

Past CBSE 12th result dates at a glance

2024 – May 13

2023 – May 12

2022 – July 22

2021 – August 3

2020 – July 15

2019 – May 6

2018 – May 29

2017 – June 3

2016 – May 28

2015 – May 28

2014 – May 20

For the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, students are advised to regularly visit the official websites.