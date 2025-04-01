scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
Exams
CBSE class 10, 12 results to be out by this date; Board exams to end for 19 lakh students on April 4

Feedback

CBSE class 10, 12 results to be out by this date; Board exams to end for 19 lakh students on April 4

Last year, the Class 12 exams concluded on April 2, and results were declared by May 13, within 41 days

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
CBSE Class 12 exams end April 4 CBSE Class 12 exams end April 4

The CBSE Class 12 board exams for 2025 are set to wrap up this Friday, April 4, bringing nearly 19 lakh students one step closer to results day. According to trends from previous years, the evaluation process could take around 40 to 45 days, placing the likely result date between May 15 and May 20, 2025.

Last year, the Class 12 exams concluded on April 2, and results were declared by May 13—within 41 days. If the same pace is followed this year, students can expect their CBSE Class 12 result 2025 by May 20.

Once declared, the results will be available on the official CBSE websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2025

Students will need their application number and date of birth to access their scorecards online. Here’s a quick step-by-step:

  1. Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

  2. Click on the link for CBSE Class 10/12 scorecard 2025

  3. Enter your login credentials (application number, date of birth)

  4. Download the CBSE 10th/12th scorecard 2025 PDF

  5. Save a copy and print it for future use

Past CBSE 12th result dates at a glance

  • 2024 – May 13

  • 2023 – May 12

  • 2022 – July 22

  • 2021 – August 3

  • 2020 – July 15

  • 2019 – May 6

  • 2018 – May 29

  • 2017 – June 3

  • 2016 – May 28

  • 2015 – May 28

  • 2014 – May 20

For the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, students are advised to regularly visit the official websites.

Published on: Apr 01, 2025, 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement