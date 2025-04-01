CBSE class 10, 12 results to be out by this date; Board exams to end for 19 lakh students on April 4

The CBSE Class 12 board exams for 2025 are set to wrap up this Friday, April 4, bringing nearly 19 lakh students one step closer to results day. According to trends from previous years, the evaluation process could take around 40 to 45 days, placing the likely result date between May 15 and May 20, 2025.
Last year, the Class 12 exams concluded on April 2, and results were declared by May 13—within 41 days. If the same pace is followed this year, students can expect their CBSE Class 12 result 2025 by May 20.
Once declared, the results will be available on the official CBSE websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.
How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2025
Students will need their application number and date of birth to access their scorecards online. Here’s a quick step-by-step:
Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in
Click on the link for CBSE Class 10/12 scorecard 2025
Enter your login credentials (application number, date of birth)
Download the CBSE 10th/12th scorecard 2025 PDF
Save a copy and print it for future use
Past CBSE 12th result dates at a glance
2024 – May 13
2023 – May 12
2022 – July 22
2021 – August 3
2020 – July 15
2019 – May 6
2018 – May 29
2017 – June 3
2016 – May 28
2015 – May 28
2014 – May 20
For the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, students are advised to regularly visit the official websites.
