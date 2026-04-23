CBSE class 10 second board exam 2026 datesheet released: Check full schedule here

CBSE Class 10 boards datesheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 second board examination date sheet for 2026, with exams scheduled between May 15 and May 21, 2026. The optional improvement exams will begin with Mathematics and conclude with Social Science, covering core and language subjects across multiple streams.

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CBSE class 10 second board exam 2026 begins May 15

According to the official schedule issued by CBSE, the second board examinations for Class 10 will start on May 15, 2026, with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers.

The exams will be conducted in the 10:30 am to 1:30 pm slot for most subjects, while select skill-based and language papers will run for shorter durations.

The second board exam is part of CBSE’s revised assessment framework that allows students an additional opportunity to improve performance within the same academic year.

Full CBSE class 10 second board exam 2026 schedule

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Date Day Subject(s) Time May 15, 2026 Friday Mathematics Standard (041), Mathematics Basic (241) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm May 16, 2026 Saturday English (Communicative) (101), English (Language and Literature) (184) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm May 18, 2026 Monday Science (086) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm May 19, 2026 Tuesday Hindi Course-A (002), Urdu Course-A (003), Punjabi (004), Bengali (005), Tamil (006), Telugu (007), Marathi (009), Gujarati (010), Manipuri (011), Malayalam (012), Odia (013), Assamese (014), Kannada (015), Arabic (016), Tibetan (017), French (018), German (020), Nepali (024), Limboo (025), Lepcha (026), Hindi Course-B (085), Bhoti (088), Telugu–Telangana (089), Kokborok (091), Bodo (092), Japanese (094), Bhutia (095), Spanish (096), Mizo (098), Sanskrit (Communicative) (119), Rai (131), Urdu Course-B (303) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm May 19, 2026 Tuesday Hindustani Music Vocal (034), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments) (035), Home Science (064), Retail (401), Introduction to Tourism (406) 10:30 am – 12:30 pm Advertisement May 20, 2026 Wednesday Painting (049), Information Technology (402), Artificial Intelligence (417) 10:30 am – 12:30 pm May 20, 2026 Wednesday Sanskrit (122) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm May 21, 2026 Thursday Social Science (087) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

Exams to conclude on May 21

The improvement exam cycle will conclude with Social Science on May 21, 2026, marking the final paper in the second board examination window.

CBSE issued the date sheet on April 23, 2026, from its Dwarka headquarters in New Delhi.